Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the 1970s rock band Saxon have been left “sickened” after their founding bassist was jailed for assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Stephen Dawson, aged 72, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced to a five-year custodial sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 14 at a hearing on March 21.

The abuse took place in the 1990s, following his departure from the band.

Stephen (Steve) Dawson (Image: Video from 'metalhangar18' on YouTube. Copyright protected under fair use for the purpose of reporting current events)

Saxon co-founder and guitarist Graham Oliver said they were "shocked" and "disgusted" at Dawson’s actions after he was jailed on Thursday (April 11).

His statement read: “To say we are all shocked and disgusted by Dawson’s actions is an understatement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all sickened by his predatory behaviour against a small child, and hope this prison sentence gives his victim some closure on her terrible ordeal.”

The band, which was formed in Barnsley, sold over 23 million records and its eccentric musicians later inspired the cult mockumentary ‘This is Spinal Tap’.

South Yorkshire rock band Saxon

Dawson founded Saxon with Oliver in 1976 before Peter Byford joined on vocals and Paul Quinn came in on guitar.

He helped write hits including ‘747 Strangers in the Night’ and ‘Freeway Mad' off their 1980 platinum record, 'Wheels of Steel'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained with the group until 1986 when he was reportedly fired due to arguments with his fellow musicians.

Read More Rotherham heavy metal star jailed for historic child sex offences when victim was just six years old

Following the verdict, Detective Constable Robert Heath, from South Yorkshire Police, said his victim had demonstrated “extraordinary strength”.

He said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.

Stephen Dawson (photo: Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events.

“The result of this case demonstrates just how seriously we take these offences.

“We hope this provides some encouragement that if you have been subjected to any offence, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and report it to us.