A founding member of 1970s heavy metal band Saxon, has been jailed for historic child sexual abuse.

Steve Dawson, aged 72, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced to a five-year custodial sentence yesterday (April 11) at Sheffield Crown Court.

The abuse took place in the early 1990s when his victim was six years old.

Dawson was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 14 at a hearing on March 21.

Detective Constable Robert Heath, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.

“It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events.

“The result of this case demonstrates just how seriously we take these offences.

“We hope this provides some encouragement that if you have been subjected to any offence, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and report it to us. We are here to listen, investigate and bring the perpetrators before courts.”