Sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and crack cocaine seized by South Yorkshire Police during raids
South Yorkshire Police made 12 arrests and recovered a sawn-off shotgun in Barnsley as part of Operation Duxford.
Officers took to the streets on November 24 as part of the borough-wide operation, and made 12 arrests for offences relating to class A and B drug possession with intent to supply, stalking and harassment, racially aggravated assault, vehicle crime, burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and domestic related assault.
Seven search warrants were executed, and 250 wraps of crack cocaine and ketamine linked to organised crime drug supply were recovered, as well as a a sawn off shot gun with ammunition, which was linked to an organised crime group.
Police also carried out 27 stop and searches, and 22 vehicle stops which led to the seizure of eight vehicles.
Work also took place across Barnsley to tackle anti-social behaviour, " including partnership activity to tackle street drinkers, people sleeping rough, fly tipping, litter picking and off-road biking".