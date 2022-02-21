Salon 130, on Crookes high street, was targeted between 3am and 4am on Saturday, CCTV footage showed, when an unknown suspect threw a concrete block through the window.

Owner Lauren Adams said: “It feels like a stab in the back almost. We've gone through 10 months of being closed with Covid and now I feel like I need to plough money into the business when I haven’t got any and it shouldn’t be necessary.”

Following the damage, the community came together to support the local business.

Salon 130 in Crookes, Sheffield, where the front window was smashed

Ms Adams said: “The community response was brilliant. Even random people that I don’t know searched for the salon on Facebook and tried to contact me there to help.”

According to Ms Adams, there was another attempt to gain entry to her salon a few nights ago, which failed. Despite the damage to the window on Saturday, no goods were taken, and there are no valuables left in the shop overnight.

Caroline Taylor, a senior stylist at the salon, said: “It’s a lovely community and it’s so unusual to see such random acts of violence. We’re trying to build the business back up so it’s really quite sad and shocking.

“We want the other businesses to be aware and pull together as a community to act as a restraint against people who think they can behave like this.”