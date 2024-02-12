Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police want to speak to two men after a pair of phones were stolen from a Sheffield cafe in the middle of a Monday lunch shift.

Police want to speak to these two men after a pair of phones and a quantity of cash were stolen from the S20 Sandwich Bar in Mosborough, Sheffield.

At around 12pm on December 4, 2023, the two mobile phones were taken from the S20 Sandwich Bar on High Street, Mosborough, along with a quantity of cash from the shop's till.

Following CCTV trawls of the local area, officers now want to identify the two men pictured as they may be able to assist with their investigation.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to these two men after phones and cash were stolen in a burglary from the S20 Sandwich Bar in High Street, Mosborough, on December 4 2023.

The men are described as being aged between 30 and 35 and of an average build. It is thought they are 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and possibly of Eastern European heritage. One of the men is clean-shaven, while the other has a short and well-kempt beard.

Do you recognise either of these men?