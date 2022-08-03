Nationally, 253 reports of violence against dogs are reported every day – 10 a day, and the animal welfare charity has warned that this number is expected to spike during the summer.

There has been a 16 per cent rise in violence against dogs since 2020.

A French bulldog was forced to undergo surgery last year after being discovered in a shocking state in the back of a faeces-soaked van in Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

In South Yorkshire there were 1,729 reports of dog cruelty during this period to the RSPCA.

With more people becoming dog owners during lockdown the charity is concerned the number of cruelty incidents involving canines will increase - particularly in the summer when it traditionally sees a surge in calls to its cruelty line.

There are now an estimated 13 million dog owners in the UK, according to the Pet Food Manufacturing report, up from 12.5 million in 2021 and from 9 million in 2020 - with lockdown causing an unprecedented surge in demand.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Every year, we see many dogs coming into our care bearing the physical and mental scars that were inflicted at the hands of the very people who were meant to keep them safe and love them unconditionally.

“We are supposed to be a nation of animal lovers and dogs are ‘man’s best friend’ as the saying goes but in reality, we receive many cruelty reports every day about dogs who have suffered the most unimaginable cruelty and a 16 per cent increase of dogs being cruelly treated in a year is really concerning.

The four-year-old dog’s eyeball was so badly infected that it had to be removed and her body was covered in scabs and lesions from a flea infestation.

The charity has also noted that the cost of living crisis could have an impact this summer with people’s financial situation worsening there are fears that people could lash out at their pets or abandon them as they can no longer afford to take care of them.