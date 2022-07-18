If you’re looking to add a new furry member to your family, RSPCA Sheffield has plenty of animals that need a home.

Whether you’re looking for a cat or a dog, maybe one of these five animals will be a great fit for your home.

If you’d like to adopt any of the dogs or cats on this list, you can visit the RSPCA’s website.

Five dogs and cats up for adoption in Sheffield

Penny

Age: 10

Gender: Female

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Penny is a smart girl - so much so that you’ll have a hard time keeping her in any one place! She’s bristling with curiosity - she’ll get along great with secondary school aged kids.

The RSPCA said Penny will suit “ideally a semi rural location as due to Penny’s past she does find to many noises upsetting and disorientating resulting in Miss penny getting frustrated and vocal.”

If you would like to adopt Penny, you can view her full profile on the RSPCA.

Georgie

Georgie

Age: 2

Gender: Female

Breed: Tabby Cross

Georgie is a shy girl who likes to take things at her own pace - she’s very independent. However, she’s also a bundle of love and will warm up to the right owner in no time.

The RSPCA said: ”Georgie likes to be with her people and her own space so we feel a home where she is the only pet is best for her and where any children are late teen age and have had some interactions with cats before to better understand her.”

If you would like to adopt Georgie, you can view her full profile on the RSPCA.

Sarabi

Sarabi

Age: 0-3 months

Gender: Female

Breed: Cross

A rambunctious, playful kitten, Sarabi is mischievous, but nonetheless loveable. She’s a very clever cat and will be able to figure most things out independently.

The RSPCA said: “Due to her lack of early correct socialisation around people Sarabi can get a little OTT and does often mistake fingers for toys due to this we are looking for her new family if any children in the home they be confident and cat savy, as Sarabi is partial to the odd nibble, but is learning correct play everyday.”

If you would like to adopt Sarabi, you can view her full profile on the RSPCA.

Narla

Narla

Age: 3 (Approximate)

Gender: Female

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd

Narla is a gentle giant who loves the company of people. She’s quite needy however, and would prefer to live as the only pet in the house with no young children around.

The RSPCA said: “We are looking for a family who have experience with large Anatolian shepherd breeds and have the ability to offer Narla the time and exercise she needs to keep her happy, ideally near some open countryside so she can enjoy the great outdoors.”

If you would like to adopt Narla, you can view her full profile on the RSPCA.

Bruno

Bruno

Age: 2

Gender: Male

Breed: Rottweiler Cross

Last but not least is Bruno! He’s a very clever and friendly boy who loves nothing more than fuss and attention.

The RSPCA said: “Bruno has been working hard on his manners and being patient but he can still be a very strong and rude teenager so will need a family that can handle him inside and while out on walks!”