The animal charity said the man was seen roughly yanking the dog as he was walking it on a lead, kneeling on its neck and kicking the terrified pet before throwing it on the floor on Westhorpe Road, in Killamarsh.

A shocked member of the public spotted the man’s violence towards the small black Lhasa Apso-type dog as he walked it along the street at about 11am on February 20.

He then picked the petrified pooch up around the stomach before throwing it on the floor and giving it a kick, before yanking it down the footpath, during an attack which lasted about two minutes.

The person who saw the incident reported the matter to the RSPCA and now Inspector Heather Morris is appealing for information to trace the dog walker.

She said: “We have had reports of a man roughly treating a dog in which the pet at one point was thrown against the floor and knelt on twice by the man walking the pet roughly on a lead.”

She added: "The frightened dog was also kicked during the incident before he was yanked down the street.”

Ms Morris said the man is described as a young white male, in his late teens to early 20s. He had shoulder length orange/ginger hair, was of slim build and about 5ft7ins.

The dog was wearing a fluorescent orange coat.

Ms Morris said: “This is in a residential area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is, as together with the dog the pair are very distinctive.

“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is, as I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay.”

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.