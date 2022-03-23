Shoreham Street Sheffield: Two motorists taken to hospital after crash on busy neighbourhood street
Two people were taken to hospital this morning following a crash on a busy road near to Sheffield city centre.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:53 am
Police were called to Shoreham Street at 8am today (March 23) following a collision involving two cars.
The road was shut in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed two people were taken to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.
Emergency services have left the scene and the road has now been reopened.
