Police were called to Shoreham Street at 8am today (March 23) following a collision involving two cars.

The road was shut in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed two people were taken to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoreham Street, near to Sheffield city centre, has reopened after a two car crash this morning. Picture: Google