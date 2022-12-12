A group of pitch invaders from South Yorkshire have been banned for nearly 40 years for disorder at a Rotherham United away match.

A large number of spectators ran onto the turf following a match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United on April 30, 2022, at Priestfield Stadium. Fights broke out and objects were thrown in the ensuring chaos.

Last week, 22 people were handed football banning orders totaling 81 years, as well as thousands of hours of community service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included nine men from Rotherham and another man from Doncaster, who were collectively banned from matches for 39 years and ordered to carry out 1,700 hours of community service.

Nine football fans from Rotherham have been banned from attending matches. FIle photo of Rotherham's New York Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Ray Quiller of Kent Police said: “There is absolutely no place in football or anywhere else in society for the type of violence and behaviour that occurred following this particular match. In the presence of genuine football supporters, including children, the actions of these individuals were totally unacceptable.

"Football Banning Orders were introduced in the late 1980s to help improve safety at matches, and they remain an important power at our disposal despite there being far fewer incidents today than there were back then. I am pleased to see them given in the circumstances of this case and we will continue to seek these against offenders who act in this manner at football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud of the strong relationships we have with the football clubs across Kent and I hope these results demonstrate how seriously we take it when the actions of a mindless few put other people’s safety and wellbeing at risk.”

The fans from South Yorkshire included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Jake Walton, 23, of St Nicolas Road, Rotherham received a four-month sentence suspended for 24 months, 250 hours of community service and a 10-year Football Banning Order.

• Andrew Duke, 53, of Farm View Road, Rotherham received an eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Jarrod Allsop, 22, from Berry Edge Close, Doncaster received 130 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Cranswick, 23, of Creswick Close, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Alex Fields, 21, of Braithwell Road, Rotherham received 150 of hours community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Colby Smith, 26, of Fullerton Crescent, Rotherham was issued with a fine and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Lee Smith, 53, of Rockingham Road, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Liam Baldwin, 35, of First Lane, Rotherham received 230 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Callum Davies, 23, of Rowan Rise, Rotherham received a 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Horton, 46, of Linkswood Road, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad