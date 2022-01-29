Thomas Ball was walking across a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, with his then 15-year-old victim, heading towards McDonald’s, when he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground.

Despite the girl’s pleas for him to stop, he covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice on April 27, 2018.

Ball, who was then 15 but is now aged 19, was arrested early the following morning after his victim reported what had happened to staff at McDonald’s.

Thomas Ball, 19, of Rotherham, has been jailed for raping a girl on a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, in 2018

Despite initially denying the offences, and repeatedly protesting his innocence on social media, Ball went on to admit his actions in a preliminary hearing in January 2021.

The police investigation unearthed further allegations against Ball from another girl. She accused Ball of being emotionally abusive, and her disclosures to police led officers to put forward a third instance of rape.

Ball was eventually charged with three counts of rape, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour and one count of perverting the course of justice after he had contacted a witness in the first rape inquiry.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court in November 2021, Ball was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count of rape.

He was sentenced to four years of custody in a Young Offenders' Institution.

He was handed four years for the two counts of rape, 12 months for coercive and controlling behaviour and four months for perverting the course of justice, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Laura Greatwood, investigating, said: "Both these young women were children at the time they were victims of Ball. They have both been incredibly brave throughout this investigation and through court. Ball has called them liars and slandered them on social media, increasing the anguish and pain for them both. I'm pleased he now has a substantial amount of time to sit and reflect on his actions.

“Once again, I just want to thank both victims for being so supportive throughout our investigation and for working with us. I hope this provides some element of closure for them.”

Speaking about the horrific attack in April 2018, Ball's victim said: “What happened to me affected me in too many different ways. Although it was nearly four years ago, the trauma still lingers and I can remember it like it was yesterday. It broke me, changed me, but also helped me learn a lot about myself and the people around me.”

In her victim impact statement, Ball's second victim spoke about moving on from the emotional abuse she suffered.

“As time has gone on I no longer blame myself. Now, when I look back, I can see how controlled and in fear I was,” she said.

“I hated myself for not being enough for him, but I now know that nobody deserves to be treated like that by the person that is supposed to love them.”