Kevin Woods had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a girl aged under 13 between March and June 2020.

The court heard how on two separate occasions Woods had watched a children’s film with his victim, before sexually assaulting her.

On 21 June 2020, the girl disclosed the abuse to her mum, who then contacted the police.

Woods, who initially denied any wrongdoing, later admitted it.

T/DS Susannah Taylor, investigating, said: “This is a particularly nasty incident in which Woods betrayed a family’s trust and took advantage of a young girl.

“The victim has been incredible throughout this case; she has shown real bravery and determination to bring Woods to justice.”

She also hoped this would encourage any other victims and their families to come forward.