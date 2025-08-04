Rotherham riots: The number of people charged, sentenced and jailed - one year on

On the first anniversary of the Rotherham riots, this is how many people have been charged, sentenced and jailed so far.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, over 60 police officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured following unrest that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Manvers in Rotherham.

The hotel was housing asylum seekers at the time of the disorder, which broke out after an anti-immigration protest turned violent.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, over 60 police officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured following unrest that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Manvers in Rotherham | 3rd party

It was also serious damaged during the disorder, leading to costly repairs.

In the days afterwards, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour of those responsible, and said South Yorkshire Police ‘have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible’.

Both the force, and the Crown Prosecution Service, has acted swiftly in the 12 months that have followed to bring those responsible for the disorder to justice. The majority of those taken through the criminal justice system over their roles in the riots have been charged with violent disorder.

According to the most up-to-date figures provided by South Yorkshire Police, this is how many people have been charged, sentenced and jailed so far:

Number of people charged:114

Number of people sentenced, following convictions:100

Number of people jailed/detained: 84

Total length of sentences passed down to those jailed/detained: 236 years and nine months

Levi Fishlock, who had a ‘prominent role’ in the disorder and set fire to makeshift barricades outside the hotel, has received the longest sentence handed down to anyone sentenced in connection with the Rotherham riots so far.

He was jailed for nine years in December 2024, after he admitted to arson with intent to endanger life and violent disorder.

Speaking on the day Fishlock was jailed, Chris Hartley, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The tough sentence imposed today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder in future.

“Fishlock played a prominent part in these shameful acts of senseless violence, which terrified the residents and staff of the hotel and caused significant amounts of physical damage.

“Highly experienced police officers described the disorder as the worst they had ever seen in their careers. The violence had left them in fear for their lives. Fifty police officers were injured.

“Our message is clear: we are continuing to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in the violent unrest over the summer.

“The CPS continues to work swiftly alongside partners in the criminal justice system to ensure criminals such as Fishlock face the full consequences of their actions.”

The swift justice brought about for those involved with the Rotherham riots has contributed to the prison overcrowding crisis.

Last year, as part of the Government’s early release scheme, thousands of prisoners were released after serving 40 per cent of their sentence, instead of the standard 50 per cent.

The emergency plan saw a total of 5,500 inmates released early in September and October 2024, as part of attempts to free up spaces in prisons located across England and Wales.