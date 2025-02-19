Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life over a wheelie bin that was set alight during the Rotherham riots.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, and more than 50 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest on August 4, 2024, escalated into a riot attended by over 450 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Image of a fire set in the exit to the Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way, where an anti-immigration protest grew into a riot on August 4, 2024. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Manvers disorder took place after misinformation was spread in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls.

Among the most startling photos in the afternoon of violence was the sight of a fire being set in the entrance to the hotel before several wheelie bins were piled in the way.

Now, a 14-year-old boy from Rotherham has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, as well as violent disorder, in relation to burning a wheelie bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth - who cannot be named due to his age - was 14 at the time of the riots.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at a hearing at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on January 15, 2025.

The boy was released on unconditional bail ahead of sentencing at an unspecified later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the riots in August, missiles, including concrete blocks, glass bottles and planks of woods, were hurled at officers as they tried to keep people safe during the serious disorder.

Fire exits were barricaded shut with wheelie bins and filled them with wood and other items, which were then set alight. Protesters attacked a wooden fence and threw the posts at officers.

More than 100 people have been charged over the scenes in Manvers Way, and sentences handed down so far add up to hundreds of years of jail time.