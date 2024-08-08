Rotherham riot: 31-year-old man accused of pushing burning bin into hotel housing asylum seekers
Levi Fishlock, aged 31, denied the charges at Sheffield Magistrates Court today (August 8).
The charge relates to incidents which took place during the riot at the Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way, Rotherham, on Sunday (August 4).
Fishlock is accused of putting wood into a bin which was already burning and helping to push it against the building.
He is also accused of throwing missiles at police.
Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, did not enter his pleas.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and is expected to be heard on August 20.
At the same court, 18-year-old Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.
He was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van as hundreds of people battled with officers outside the hotel
He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
Another teenager, Alfie Conway, aged 19, denied violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates Court today.
A 16-year-old boy admitted the same charge.