Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham on Sunday (June 26) at 7.16pm to reports a man had been seriously hurt in a collision with a car.

Sadly, the victim was found dead at the scene.

A forensic post-mortem examination carried out on Monday concluded that the victim died as the result of a stab wound to his neck, and polie are treating his death as murder.

A man was murdered on Herringthorpe Valley Road on Sunday night.

Two men, aged 25 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody.

It is also confirmed that the victim is an adult man, not a child as had been suggested, according to the police, who are awaiting formal identification.

Members of the public have paid tribute on social media, with many calling for stronger punishment to prevent more killings.

One person wrote: "Sincere condolences to this poor young man's family. Nothing will be able to console them in their terrible loss but I hope justice is done and the perpetrator gets the most severe punishment possible.

"It is a disgrace that the world has become a place where these crimes happen and society needs to take stock and the Government needs to address the underlying issues that are leading to these senseless tragedies. God bless you all."

‘No real deterrent’

Another suggested: "Sadly those intent on crime don't value other people's lives or existence, probably because there is no real deterrent.

"We need to bring back capital punishment and our schools need to bring back corporal punishment instead of teaching left wing woke values that tolerate anything and value nothing."

But one person disagreed, saying: "Capital punishment didn't prevent murders and corporal punishment didn't stop kids misbehaving."

One woman commented: "What a terrible way to die. Thoughts for this young man and hope the person is brought to justice in every sense of the word."

Anyone with information that could help with investigations can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 768 of June 26.