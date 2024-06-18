Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today The Star has listed the neighbourhoods in the city which have seen the highest numbers of incidents of car crime over the last year.

The figures look at incidents including both thefts of the cars or vehicles themselves, and incidents of thefts from cars.

These officially published figures have revealed the parts of the city which have seen the most complaints of vehicle crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vehicle crime is defined from the National Crime Recording System codes for this type of crime, and includes theft of a vehicle and theft from a vehicle.

Figures published on Sheffield Council’s ‘Local Insights’ information page has gathered the figures together for specific neighbourhoods.

The figures are for the 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024, and show total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of vehicle crime, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents.

In total, the city has been split into 70 neighbourhoods in the figures.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 26 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of vehicle crime incidents in the gallery below. The smaller number of incidents per person are at the top, and the area with the largest number is listed last.