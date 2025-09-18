A local MP has publicly objected to a massive solar farm development that will stretch across South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, has spoken out about the Whitestone Solar Farm proposals that are currently undergoing their second round of public consultation.

Originally proposed last autumn, the plans are for solar panels with associated battery storage to cover three huge plots of land. It will reportedly be the largest solar farm in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land identified - which is near Conisbrough, Brinsworth and Harthill - currently makes up green space, with a number of plots used for agriculture.

'I want to be abundantly clear: I will oppose this application'. Rother Valley MP Jake Richards has spoken out against proposals for a massive solar farm development that is entering its second phase of public consultation. | Whitestone/Jake Richards MP

And while developers have attempted to allay residents’ fears, highlighting the public rights of way would be maintained and that around one fourth of the allotted space has been removed following consultations with locals earlier in the year, it has not been enough to persuade a government representative in the area.

“I want to be abundantly clear: I will oppose this application due to the sheer size of the proposal and the effect on certain communities,” Jake Richards MP said.

“I also recognise that the consultation period set by Whitestone is very close to the minimum required under the Planning Act 2008. Considering the scale of the proposal, I believe this period is too short and does not allow residents and local stakeholders sufficient time to review the consultation materials and prepare an informed response. I intend to raise these concerns with them at our next meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My position has remained unchanged. I am opposed to Whitestone.”

The Labour MP, who took over the seat from Conservative Alexander Stafford in last year’s General Election, has stated that he holds regular meetings with developers and complimented the ‘significant changes’ made following the previous consultation.

He also pointed out his support of renewable energies, though said that his priority is ‘always my constituents’.

He added: “Residents in the affected areas - Harthill, Woodall, Aston, Kiveton, Brampton-en-le-Morthen and Ulley – are rightly worried about this and I will stand with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge residents to engage with the consultation and share your views.”

Public consultations are set to continue until October 28, with a number of meetings being held in a number of locations to allow developers to share information and listen to concerns.

Consultation documents can be found here.

Public meetings will be held at the following locations:

2 October 10am-2pm - Thurcroft Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall, S66 9DD

3 October 1pm-5pm - Todwick Village Hall, S26 1HJ

4 October 10am-3pm - Conisbrough Ivanhoe Centre, DN12 3JX

7 October 3pm-7pm - Harthill Village Hall, S26 7YL

8 October 3pm-7pm - Ravenfield Parish Hall, S65 4PT

14 October 3pm-7pm - Ulley Village Hall, S26 3YD

15 October 12pm-4pm - Whiston Village Hall, S60 4HX