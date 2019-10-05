Rotherham men hunted over separate offences 'no longer wanted' by police
Two Rotherham men hunted by police over separate offences are ‘no longer wanted’, officers have said.
Lloyd Pattison, 29, has been hunted by South Yorkshire Police since July as he was believed to hold vital information about damage to a property in Wath-upon-Dearne.
Officers have also been on the look out Jason Russell, 30, from Kimberworth, following a separate incident on June 7 in which a man and woman were assaulted in Rotherham.
However, earlier today, police said that the pair are no longer being hunted.
In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “Lloyd Pattison, 29, and Jason Russell, 30, both wanted in Rotherham for separate offences, are no longer wanted by officers.
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeals.”