Rotherham men hunted over separate offences 'no longer wanted' by police

Two Rotherham men hunted by police over separate offences are ‘no longer wanted’, officers have said.

By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 08:36 am
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 08:36 am
(L-R) Lloyd Pattison and Jason Russell who are no longer wanted by police

Lloyd Pattison, 29, has been hunted by South Yorkshire Police since July as he was believed to hold vital information about damage to a property in Wath-upon-Dearne.

Read More

Read More
These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Officers have also been on the look out Jason Russell, 30, from Kimberworth, following a separate incident on June 7 in which a man and woman were assaulted in Rotherham.

However, earlier today, police said that the pair are no longer being hunted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “Lloyd Pattison, 29, and Jason Russell, 30, both wanted in Rotherham for separate offences, are no longer wanted by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeals.”