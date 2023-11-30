Rotherham man wanted over abuse allegations arrested in Bulgaria after five years on the run
He was charged with offences in July 2018 but failed to appear at court
A man wanted by the National Crime Agency in connection with Operation Stovewood has been arrested in Bulgaria.
Shahid Hussain, aged 48, was detained by Bulgarian police at the Kapitan Andreevo border post on November 26 as he tried to enter from Turkey.
Hussain, a Pakistani national who previously lived in Rotherham, is wanted in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl alleged to have happened in 2003.
He was charged with offences in July 2018 but failed to appear at court. A European Arrest Warrant was obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service.
NCA operations manager Stuart Cobb said: “Hussain has been wanted by the NCA for more than five years, and we were always determined that he be brought back to the UK to face those charges.
“We will be working with our partners at the CPS and in Bulgaria to ensure that happens and the extradition process continues.”
Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 to 2013.
The NCA says it has made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing under the Stovewood banner.
It has said that from January 2024 it will no longer take on new investigations.
Anyone who believes that they were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, or with information that might assist investigations, can email [email protected] or contact the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 quoting Operation Stovewood.