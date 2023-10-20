3 . Sajid Ali: Man who groomed and sexually abused 13-year-old girl jailed for seven-and-a-half years

In November 2017, Sajid Ali was convicted of multiple child sex offences as part of the first Operation Stovewood trial which was held at Sheffield Crown Court. Judge David Dixon jailed Ali, then aged 38, for seven-and-a-half years after jurors found him guilty of seven counts of indecent assault. He was was convicted alongside Riaz Makhmood, then aged 39, who, during the same hearing, was sentenced to six years, nine months' custody, while a third defendant Zaheer Iqbal, then aged 40, was also sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years behind bars. Between them, the three defendants were found unanimously guilty of 15 counts of indecent assault. The court was told how all three men groomed a 'vulnerable' girl, aged between 12 and 13-years-old, before sexually abusing her in the Masbrough area of Rotherham for a period of a year during the mid-1990s. Ali, Makhmood and Iqbal would ply the girl with cigarettes and alcohol so she felt she owed them something, and threatened to tell her mother she was a 'slag' if she did not do what they wanted Judge Dixon told them: "Each of you in your own way perpetuated and facilitated the abuse of a vulnerable, young girl," adding: "Like many, she simply wanted to be liked and you preyed on that." He continued: "The memories haunt her."