A man is facing 17 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a young child in South Yorkshire.

Daniel Asquith-Jepson, aged 33, repeatedly sexually abused and raped a young girl with no care for the impact that his crimes had on his victim, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how Asquith-Jepson denied all the charges put to him, accusing his victim of lying and displayed no remorse for his actions.

Rotherham man Daniel Asquith-Jepson, 33, has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court, for sexually abusing a young girl. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Asquith-Jepson of Cliffe Road, Brampton, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (February 29, 2024) and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his crimes. Sixteen of these years are to be served as custodial and the last year is to be on licence.

After a five day trial on an earlier date in February, at the same court, Asquith-Jepson was found guilty of a total of 17 sexual offences, including three counts of rape of a female child under 13, two counts of attempted rape of a female child under 13, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Officer in charge of the case, South Yorkshire Police investigations officer Emily Cookson said: "The victim in this case has shown remarkable bravery and strength in coming forward and reporting the abuse, and throughout the case. I would like to commend her for this. Her strength has supported us in getting a dangerous and prolific offender off the streets.

"I’m pleased Asquith-Jepson will now serve a long sentence behind bars for his sickening crimes.”

"The victim will have to live with the consequences of the abuse for the rest of her life, but I hope that with support and time she will be able to move on with her life. Everyone deserves to have a voice, thank you for allowing me to help you find yours."