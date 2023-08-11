He was spotted by police riding a quad bike with "a cage on his back".

A Rotherham man who hunted wild deer using a quad bike and his lurcher dog has been sentenced in court.

Edward Young, 38, of High Nook Road in Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrate's Court on August 4 where he was found guilty of hunting a mammal with a dog.

File photo. A man was caught by SYP Rural Policing riding a quad bike and hunting deer using his lurcher dog.

He was first spotted by South Yorkshire Police's Rural Policing team when he appeared on his quad bike "with a cage on his back" and accompanied by his lurcher dog.

Young was ordered to pay a £200 fine and had his dog and quad bike seized. The dog will be rehomed through a local charity.

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson, of the motorcycle and rural crime team said: “On November 9, 2022, we witnessed Young out on a quad bike with a cage on the back and his Lurcher dog onboard.

“We have some lovely areas in South Yorkshire that are home to animals and wildlife, as well as land often belonging to farmer’s and being their livelihood. Those who abuse the land and kill innocent animals for fun will not be tolerated.

"We continue to work closely with those living and working in our rural areas to protect animals, land and livelihoods, as well as to improve the safety of those in the area.