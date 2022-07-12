Rotherham averages 64 reports of hate incidents and crimes per month

The average number of hate crimes or incidents recorded each month in Rotherham is 64, according to a new report.

By Danielle Andrews
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:28 am

Rotherham has observed a “steady increase in reports of hate incidents/crime,” states a report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and crime commissioner.

Hate crime is defined by the crown prosecution service as: “Any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice, based on a person’s disability or perceived disability; race or perceived race; or religion or perceived religion; or sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation or transgender identity or perceived transgender identity.”

Hate crime assemblies and ‘one to one’ sessions with young people who have been identified by their schools as having concerning behaviour have also been carried out.

The report adds that although some of this increase can be put down to “improved crime recording practices and covid,” communities are also more confident in coming forward with reports of hate crime.

A hate crime co-ordinator works alongside communities, schools, and third sector organisations such as Rotherham Ethnic Minority Alliance (REMA), to communication with the borough’s minority groups “continue to grow”.

“The behaviour primarily revolved around the use of racist and homophobic language and behaviours,” adds the report.