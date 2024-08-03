The organiser of an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham has asked followers “with violent or racial intent” to stay away.

Connor McAllister of Wath said police had told him anyone inciting violence or racial chanting on Sunday would be arrested.

Another event is planned on the same day in Sheffield prompting anti-fascist groups, including Rotherham TUC and Sheffield Stand up to Racism, to organise counter protests.

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh posted the details adding: “Fascists are trying to mobilise in Sheffield this weekend. Join the unity rallies to stop the far right!”

In Doncaster, a planned anti-immigration demonstration on Saturday passed quietly after only one protester turned up, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

Earlier, he issued an impassioned plea for people to look out for each other and condemning anti-immigration violence.

It follows the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday and false claims which sparked violent disorder in the town and spread to cities including London, Hartlepool, Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds and Hull.