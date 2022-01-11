Turton, aged 30, of of Danewood Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, appeared at Doncaster Crown Court on Monday where he was handed a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release.

Anthony Olaseinde, who devotes his time to educating people about the dangers of knife crime, said Mr Irons’ family must be ‘over the moon with the verdict as justice is not always served’.

The 34-year-old, from Hillsborough, added: “I think justice is served.”

Turton’s sentencing comes after 1,000 people have been admitted to hospital with stabbings in South Yorkshire over the last decade.

Mr Olaseinde tours schools and prisons to help people with anger management, where he stresses how lives should not be wasted by using aggression as a coping method.

He has set up eight weapon bins throughout South Yorkshire, collecting over 300 knives, and has written a book, One Knife Many Lives.

He said as he has got older, he has realised how beautiful life is and wants to encourage people to live their best lives by not participating in violent acts.

Daniel Irons, known as Danny, was stabbed in the heart on the Manor estate in April last year.

In December, Turton was found guilty of murder by a jury at Doncaster Crown Court following a three-week trial.