Police probe launched after girl, 12, flees two men after attempted 'abduction' in South Yorkshire
A girl fled after being followed by two men in a white van in an attempted ‘abduction’ in Doncaster.
Officers are now appealing for information about the incident in Balby on Friday, January 7, which saw the 12-year-old girl escape unharmed.
In a widely shared Facebook post, the mother of the girl wrote: “My 12 year old daughter has just been walking home in Balby and has been approached by men in a white van.
"One tried to grab her but she’s managed to run away. Can people please keep their eyes open.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports that a 12-year-old girl had been followed by two men in a white van in Waverley Avenue, Balby.
“The girl ran off towards Church Lane and later returned to her home address where she raised the alarm.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 698 of 7 January.”