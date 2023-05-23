Rolf Harris was welcomed to Sheffield as a big name entertainer.
Famous as a singer, artist and television personality, he made many visits to the city, and many will remember his painting next to the entrace of Sheaf Valley baths.
But like many others who have subsequently fallen into disgrace, with hindsight, we would perhaps have preferred him, and the other famous faces shown making high profile visits to the city in the past, had stayed away!
The gallery shows three visits by Rolf Harris, and visits by other big name stars of their time, explaining why they were here, explaining the crimes they were later found to have committed, or explaining the serious serious wrong doing they were accused of after their death.
Most of them held honours ranging from MBEs to knighthoods – some were stripped of those after they were disgraced.
1. Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris was a star when he came to Sheffield to paint a mural at opening of new Sheaf Valley baths in November 1972. It was one of a number of visits he made to the city, also visiting for a documentary festival in 2010, filming a TV show at Sheffield Polytechnic in 1981, and signing books in 2001.
But he was stripped of his CBE in 2015 after being found guilty of sex attacks on girls. In July 2014, the 90-year-old was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but he was released on licence three years later. Photo: Sheffield newspapers
2. Sheffield Polytechnic
Rolf Harris and children from Hatfield Middle school,at Sheffield Polytechnic, Collegiate Crescent, where Rolf was filming a tv show March 25th 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. TV show
Rolf Harris visits Viners, Sheffield to record a new TV show. Rolf talks to stamper Les Groves. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Stuart Hall
Stuart Hall, famous as a television presenter, came to Sheffield in 2012 to compere an awards night at the Park Hotel. He was later stripped of his OBE in 2013 following his conviction for sex offences against children. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting 14 charges of indecent assault on girls aged between nine and 17 between 1967 and 1985. He was released from jail in 2015 after serving half of his sentence. Photo: stuart hastings