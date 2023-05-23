1 . Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris was a star when he came to Sheffield to paint a mural at opening of new Sheaf Valley baths in November 1972. It was one of a number of visits he made to the city, also visiting for a documentary festival in 2010, filming a TV show at Sheffield Polytechnic in 1981, and signing books in 2001. But he was stripped of his CBE in 2015 after being found guilty of sex attacks on girls. In July 2014, the 90-year-old was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but he was released on licence three years later. Photo: Sheffield newspapers