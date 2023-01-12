News you can trust since 1887
Rolex, Gucci, Breitling: Hunt is on for owners after designer jewellery worth thousands found in Sheffield

They are top branded designer goods – and the hunt is on for their owners after they were found in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
4 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:38pm

The items – a Rolex watch, a Breitling watch, as well as high end Gucci items and jewellery – were found by police, and officers suspect that they are stolen goods.

Now officers have put out an appeal for their real owners to come forward, and have released pictures of the items, in evidence bags.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police in Sheffield are keen to trace the owners of the jewellery items pictured, which are suspected to have been stolen. Are any of these items yours? Please get in touch quoting incident number 439 of 12 January 2023 when you make contact.”

They items from some of the biggest name luxury brands in the world that are believed to be of high value, with Rolex watches alone usually selling for thousands of pounds.