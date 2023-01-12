They are top branded designer goods – and the hunt is on for their owners after they were found in Sheffield.

The items – a Rolex watch, a Breitling watch, as well as high end Gucci items and jewellery – were found by police, and officers suspect that they are stolen goods.

Now officers have put out an appeal for their real owners to come forward, and have released pictures of the items, in evidence bags.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police in Sheffield are keen to trace the owners of the jewellery items pictured, which are suspected to have been stolen. Are any of these items yours? Please get in touch quoting incident number 439 of 12 January 2023 when you make contact.”

