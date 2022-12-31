They include the vile Royal Hallamshire charge nurse Paul Grayson, after it emerged he had taken sexual videos of patients as they recovered from surgery, as well as planting a camera in a staff toilet.
Another was rapist Paul Comrie, who was jailed for 18 years for the historic abuse of two children.
Paul Grayson was a nurse a Royal Hallamshire Hospital until it was discovered he had targeted and filmed up the skirts of four patients as they recovered from surgery - including one woman who was never identified from the footage recovered by police. He later also pleaded guilty to filming five nurses using a camera hidden in a toilet at the hospital, and also videoed two other young women who were not connected to the hospital using hidden cameras. He was jailed for 12 years and struck off, meaning he will never work as a nurse again.
Brandon Woolven, aged 22, was jailed for 11 years after admitting violently attacking and raping a woman, before two brave passers-by came to her aid. Woolven grabbed his victim, a woman in her 20s who cannot be named for legal reasons, as she walked her dog in woodland near to Pontefract Road, Barnsley.
Rapist Stephen Smith, pictured, who has shown no remorse for attacking a Sheffield teenage girl and destroying her life has been jailed for 14 years. Stephen Smith, aged 63, groomed his victim over a two-year period, before he brutally raped her. Smith, of the Foxhill area of Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration, when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and he was found guilty by a trial jury of rape.
John Lohan subjected two victims to prolonged sexual abuse while they aged under 10. The 56-year-old, formerly of Warrenne Close, in Doncaster, has been jailed for 20 years after a jury at Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty of 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault
Sheffield Crown Court heard in April rapist Joshua Evans, pictured, aged 22 at the time of sentencing, of Lady Oak Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, forced himself on a woman as she slept on a sofa in her home. Gordon Stables, prosecuting, said Evans also assaulted the victim's son. Evans pleaded guilty to rape and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident in July, 2019. Judge Roger Thomas imposed a formal sentence of life imprisonment on Evans who must serve a minimum of four-and-a-half years before he can be considered for release.
Dennis Allko, aged 30 and formerly of Berners Road, Arbourthorne, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and he was sentenced to eight years’ custody in August this year. His crimes were brought to light after the woman he attacked, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to Moss Way Police Station in Sheffield and reported that she had been raped. She was praised for her "extraordinary bravery" during the trial.
Pictured is Jake Proverbs, aged 21, of Wainwright Crescent, near Richmond, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to five years of imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the rape of a child aged under 13 and to dangerous driving. He later told police he thought the under-13 girl was 17.
Pictured is Daniel Winwood, aged 31, of Truman Grove, at Deepcar, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 13 years and six months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, producing cannabis and four counts of sexual activity with a child.
Paul Comrie, 50, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Woodhouse, was found guilty of historic sexual abuse of two children. Comrie, who was called a "predator" by the judge, denied any wrongdoing, but following a trial at SCC in January and February this year, he was found guilty of multiple child sex offences including rape; rape of a child under the age of 13; assault by penetration; attempted rape; and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Recorder MacDonald also praised the victims’ bravery and the ‘steadfast’ strength they displayed when they gave evidence in court. He was jailed for 18 years.