Rob Foxton Rawmarsh: Tragedy as man injured in collision as he crossed Rotherham road dies
Rob Foxton, aged 80, was crossing Barber’s Avenue in Rawmarsh when he was involved in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Emergency serices were alerted to the incident, at the junction with Netherfield Lane, at around 8pm on Wednesday, October 16.
Mr Foxton was crossing the road from the direction of Netherfield Lane at the time of the collision.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Mr Foxton was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Sunday, October 20. His family is being supported by officers and have released a photograph of Rob.
“They continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
“The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.
“Officers are continuing to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage.”
If you can help, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 871 of October 16, 2024.