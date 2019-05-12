Roadworks causing diversions on Sheffield bus service

A diversion is in place on a Sheffield bus route this morning, due to roadworks being carried out on a busy roundabout.

The roadworks are in place on Hartley Brook roundabout in Shiregreen.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said their 88 service, which serves areas including Chapeltown; Ecclesfield; Firth Park; Pitsmoor; Burngreave; Hunters Bar; Banner Cross and Bents Green, is currently being diverted.

A spokesman said: “From Beck Road/Sicey Avenue To Ecclesfield Is Diverting Via bottom of sicey avenue, Green Lane Due To Roadworks on Hartley Brook roundabout.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”