Police found Sheffield boy who had been stabbed after being called to separate incident
Police officers found a boy with a stab wound to his back after initially being called to reports of a gang ‘behaving suspiciously’.
Emergency services were called to Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, at around 3.05pm on Wednesday when they found a 17-year-old boy injured.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have both been released pending further enquiries.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The unrelated incident was a call to police at 3pm, reporting a group of people behaving suspiciously in the Chancet Wood View area of Sheffield.”
The force added the group had been seen behaving suspiciously around homes in the area.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “Knife crime devastates our communities. There is never an acceptable reason for someone to be carrying a knife in Sheffield; we take knife crime and incidents involving knives incredibly seriously.
“I would ask our communities to come forward if they know anyone in their area who is carrying a knife or if they have any information about this particular incident.”
The injured boy remains in hospital in what police described as a ‘serious but stable condition.’
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 473 of September 11.