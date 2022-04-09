Road near Rotherham pub closed off after man found with serious head injuries following early morning incident
A man is in hospital with serious head injuries following an incident near a Rotherham pub.
Northfield Lane is reportedly closed to the public today (April 9) following an incident near The Masons Pub at around 1.26am this morning.
A man was reportedly found with head injuries by door staff, only for him to walk off into the night, prompting aa concerned call to 999.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a call from door staff at a pub on Bawtry Road to report that they had found an injured man in the road, but he had left the scene.
"Enquiries led officers to locate a 19 year-old man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains in a serious but non life-threatening condition.
CCTV enquiries led officers to believe the man had been assaulted.
Anyone with information that can assist with their investigation can call call 101 quoting incident number 79 of April 9, 2022.