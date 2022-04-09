Road near Rotherham pub closed off after man found with serious head injuries following early morning incident

Northfield Lane is reportedly closed to the public today (April 9) following an incident near The Masons Pub at around 1.26am this morning.

A man was reportedly found with head injuries by door staff, only for him to walk off into the night, prompting aa concerned call to 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was reportedly found with serious head injuries by door staff from the Mason Arms pub in Rotherham.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call from door staff at a pub on Bawtry Road to report that they had found an injured man in the road, but he had left the scene.

"Enquiries led officers to locate a 19 year-old man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains in a serious but non life-threatening condition.

CCTV enquiries led officers to believe the man had been assaulted.