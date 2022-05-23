Road blocked outside Longley Park Sixth Form after car overturns on Sheffield estate

A road is blocked in Sheffield this morning after a car overturned and landed on its roof.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:03 am

The incident is on Barnsley Road, outside Longley Park Sixth Form.

Read More

Read More
Man stabbed in head outside popular dessert shop in Sheffield

It is not yet known if anybody in the car was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A car has overturned outside Longley Park Sixth Form in Sheffield this morning

MORE:Disqualified Sheffield driver jailed for killing elderly man in Peak District crash

The incident is expected to cause issues in the local area as children make their way to the sixth form centre this morning.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said: “Due to an incident on Barnsley Road (outside Longley College), service 18 will be diverted via Crowder Rd and Elm Lane in both directions.

“Service 32 and 32a will be diverted via Hucklow Road and Stubbin Lane in both directions.

“Apologies.”