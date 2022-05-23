Neil Tait of Reney Avenue, Sheffield fled the scene immediately after hitting the Ford Fiesta and was arrested two days later.

Neil Tait, aged 44, who was disqualified from driving and uninsured at the time of the crash, ploughed the Seat Leon he was driving head-on into a Ford Fiesta on the B6012 in Edensor in July 2019 shortly after he approached a blind bend at speed.

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 60s, and her 93-year-old father, who was a passenger, were both seriously injured. The elderly man died in hospital five days later.

Tait, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, fled the scene immediately after hitting the Ford Fiesta and was arrested two days later.

He was summonsed to court and denied charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.