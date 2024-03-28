Ringinglow Road: Rotherham woman charged over death of Sheffield cyclist Adrian Lane
A woman has been charged with death by dangerous driving following a collision involving a cyclist in Sheffield.
Gillian Dungworth, aged 40, of Marlowe Road, Rotherham, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 8.
It follows a crash involving a car and bicycle on Ringinglow Road at 5.39pm on September 15 2022. Cyclist Adrian Lane, aged 58, of Greystones Road died later the same day in hospital
Adrian was returning to his Greystones home when tragedy struck.
The father-of-two had been about to start a new life with his sweetheart Monica Bolado in Spain.