A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being violently attacked in a street near Sheffield by a man using a crash helmet as a weapon

The victim was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital following the assault on Sunday evening, which happened in the village of Ridgeway, near Mosborough.

Officers from both South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police were said to have been seen on the scene as officers launched an emergency response, with reports that High Lane, Ridgeway was closed.

Ridgeway lies in Derbyshire, but is right on the border with Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Police were called to High Lane, in Ridgeway, near Derbyshire's border with Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

Derbyshire Police issued a statement on the incident this afternoon.

They said: “We received a report of an assault in High Lane, Ridgeway shortly before 5.50pm on Sunday July 21.

“A 42-year-old man was struck to the head with a bike helmet, after being approached by two men who had been seen nearby on off road bikes.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life threatening.”

Police have also issued a description of the two suspected attackers.

The man who reportedly struck the victim was black, aged in his 20s or 30s and wore a light blue T-shirt and shorts. The helmet was black with a visor.

The second man was white, around 6ft tall, and aged in his 20s or 30s. He wore a black balaclava, a black Nike tracksuit, dark grey joggers and black gloves.

The motorbikes are described as orange and white, and blue and white in colour.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 24*432775:

Contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, through their website, through a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or anonymously on the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by the CrimeStoppers website.