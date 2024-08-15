Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people, including five children, have been injured in a terrifying alleged shooting involving an air gun on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the incident on Richmond Park Avenue, near Handsworth in Sheffield, early yesterday afternoon, with three of the children requiring surgery in hospital after being shot by an air rifle.

Four teenagers have been arrested by officers who are investigating the incident, in which the youngest people to be injured were aged just seven.

Police have this afternoon issued a statement over the incident, in which it is believe the air rifle was fired.

Picture shows Richmnod Park Avenue. Photo: Google

They said: “We responded to reports of a shooting at 2.23pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 August), in which six people were injured.

“Four boys, aged seven, 11, 13, and 15, a seven-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the reported shooting. Three of the children required a hospital operation to remove a pellet from their body.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested five people - a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old men - on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A scene was established at an address on Richmond Park Avenue and officers are investigating.”

Police say they are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the alleged shooting, or has information that could help with enquiries, to get in touch.

You can contact them on the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101. Quote incident number 488 of August 14, 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also pass on information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.