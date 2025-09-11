A disgraced former boxer jailed over the horrific emotional abuse he subjected his partner to used to give talks in schools to help steer young people away from a life of crime.

Richard Hayles, also known as Richard Towers, is a former professional boxer who was recently jailed for three years and three months for coercive and controlling behaviour after his ex-partner bravely stood up to him and went to the police.

Richard Hayles | South Yorkshire Police

The 46-year-old subjected his ex to years of abuse and controlled all aspects of her life, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Hayles, of Greenview Drive, Rochdale, but previously of Sheffield, originally denied engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour but later changed his plea to guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 28.

He was once a notorious criminal who was jailed in 2001 for his role in the kidnap of a man who was held against his will and tortured by others for three days.

Richard Hayles | SYP

The victim was held at gunpoint and tortured with a steam iron, hammer and stun gun as a £150,000 ransom demand was made to his family.

Those involved were jailed for a total of 49 years between them.

The victim spent two weeks in intensive care after his ordeal finally came to an end.

After claiming to have turned his life around while behind bars and coming out a transformed and rehabilitated man, Hayles reinvented himself and was allowed into schools, youth clubs and community centres to warn youngsters of the dangers of slipping into a life on the wrong side of the law.

He also trained and competed as a heavyweight boxer under legendary trainer Brendan Ingle at his famous Wincobank gym - the breeding ground of champions Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter, Herol Graham and Naseem Hamed.

Hayles, who stands at 6ft 8ins tall, was granted a professional licence after leaving jail having served six and a half years inside.

“I have done some bad things to some bad people in my life but I have turned away from all that,” he told The Star during that period of his life.

“I want to help young kids realise that the life I got involved in is a painful and empty one and it all starts with disrespect at school and at home.

“This might sound odd to some people but even when I was involved in all that I never felt good about it. I always thought that it wasn’t the right thing to be doing but once you are on that slope it becomes a way of life that’s hard to get out of.

“I was smoking at 11 years of age, drinking and smoking cannabis when I was 13 and stealing cars. I ended up robbing drug dealers and loaning out the money at extortionate rates. I’m not proud of what I did. I was charged with attempted murder aged 17.

“I used to get into fights in prison but I did what I had to do to survive. It was finally one day when my family had visited that I realised that they were having to shut me out of their lives because it was too painful for them to keep worrying about me.

“I could see the effect I was having on my mother and I just decided I had to stop that bad stuff. After that I met a lot of the people I had done bad things to in prison and I tried to put it right with them, I was well respected in there.

“Now that’s all behind me, I have paid my debt and I want to help other kids stay away from that kind of life.”