Residents concerned as police flood Sheffield estate and cordon off street

Residents have expressed concern after waking up this morning to find their estate flooded with police officers.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:51 am

A police cordon is in place on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, between Whinacre Close and Dyche Lane.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police as to the nature of the incident being dealt with.

But a number of residents claim the rumour is that there was a shooting in the early hours.

Police officers incident on Batemoor Road this morning

One woman said a neighbour text her at 2am to say she had heard ‘bangs’.

A police cordon is in place