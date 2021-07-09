Residents concerned as police flood Sheffield estate and cordon off street

A police cordon is in place on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, between Whinacre Close and Dyche Lane.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police as to the nature of the incident being dealt with.

But a number of residents claim the rumour is that there was a shooting in the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers incident on Batemoor Road this morning

One woman said a neighbour text her at 2am to say she had heard ‘bangs’.