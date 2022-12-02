The youngster, known only as Mark, was announced as missing by South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday. On that day the force said that he had been seen two days earlier in the Parson Cross area of the city.

The force released his photograph said officers were growing ‘increasingly worried’ the longer he was missing and urged anyone with information to come forward. It was revealed that a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the man had been bailed pending further enquiries. And this morning, South Yorkshire Police announced that Mark had been found.

Missing 12-year-old Mark, who was last seen in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield on Monday, was found safe and well last night

The force said: “We’re happy to report that missing 12-year-old Mark was found safe and well yesterday evening. Massive thanks to all who shared our appeals, we really appreciate your support.”