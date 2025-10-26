A man has been arrested following yesterday’s double stabbing in a property on Regent Street, Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to a property on Regent Street at around 1.40pm yesterday (October 25), following reports of a serious incident.

A 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were found with serious injuries believed to be potentially life-threatening.

Following the incident, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody at this time.

South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that the individuals were both known to each other.

A spokesperson said:

“At 1.40pm yesterday (Saturday 25 October) we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances in a property on Regent Street, Barnsley.

“It is reported that a 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, who are both known to each other, had been stabbed inside the property.”

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.”

Officers and the ambulance service attended, and both individuals were taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

Police say that one knife has been recovered.

A spokesperson added: “It is believed this was an isolated incident.”

When The Star visited at around 12 noon today (October 26), multiple police vehicles were still on site, including one police car blocking off a road, and another parked CSI van.

Cordons and blue tape remained in place along the street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

“Three scenes were established while initial enquires were conducted by our officers.

“Two have since been stood down, with one remaining on Regent Street.

“Our investigation continues at pace as officers determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public can contact South Yorkshire Police online via their reporting portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 479 of 25 October 2025.