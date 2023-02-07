A banned driver has been jailed for 15 months after running over a police officer who spotted him on the roads and stopped his car.

Sergeant Scott Sarson and a colleague were out on routine patrols in the Wadsley area on September 2 when they spotted a Skoda Octavia being driven on the other side of the road by a man who was known to them as a disqualified driver.

The officers turned their vehicle and parked in a position where the Skoda was forced to stop.

Sgt Sarson got out of his police car to approach the driver – Reece Wales – but he momentarily reversed the Skoda and then accelerated directly at the officer, throwing him into the air, onto the bonnet and onto the ground. Wales then fled the scene.

Reece Wales has been jailed for 15 months for mowing down a police officer on a Sheffield Road

The 22-year-old was arrested the next day and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Inspector Alec Gibbons, from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Not only did Wales actively go out in his vehicle that day whilst disqualified from driving and without insurance, but when approached by officers for the offence he knowingly committed, he accelerated at speed towards an officer and deliberately ran him over, putting him in great danger.

“Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from danger and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.”

“Thankfully, Sergeant Sarson only received cuts and bruises, however, the outcome could have been much different. I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence,” he added.