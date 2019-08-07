Recovery truck used to steal car from South Yorkshire garden centre
Brazen thieves used a recovery truck to steal a car from a South Yorkshire garden centre car park in broad daylight.
James Hudson’s white Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40 was taken from the car park of Wentworth Garden Centre, in Rotherham, on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Hudson said he worked at the centre and wondered if his car had been ‘stolen to order’.
He said: “I work at the garden centre it isn’t just a customers car. They have clearly been checking my car out and it has probably been stolen to order and they clearly knew it was there.
“The car is a white Golf GTI clubsport edition 40, registration number YR17PDZ.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“This car is my pride and joy and I am devastated you can imagine.”
Footage from CCTV cameras in the garden centre’s car park showed that the recovery truck’s registration plate was FX10 XCK.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 480 of August 7.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.