Former Sheffield United footballer Ravel Morrison has been convicted of fraud after being caught using a dead person's blue badge to park.

Manchester City Council said that during his interview under caution, Morrison claimed he bought the badge from "someone in Old Trafford" for £50.

Morrison, 30, of Westbrook, Warrington, was charged with one count of fraud and on Thursday appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to the offence, the council said.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £508 and a victim surcharge of £400.

Morrison, who has represented Jamaica internationally and played for Sheffield United, West Ham, Birmingham, Middlesbrough, and QPR among others, has been approached for comment.

The local authority said that on May 22 its enforcement officers investigated a white Audi S3 parked in Bridgewater Street, Manchester, which was displaying a blue badge.

Blue badges are issued to help people with disabilities or health conditions park closer to their destination.

When the badge was checked it was found it was no longer valid, after its holder died in February 2022.

The car was issued with a penalty charge notice and was taken to the vehicle pound.

Later that day Morrison, who has also played in the Netherlands, Italy, Mexico, Sweden and the US, reclaimed his vehicle, the council said.

A Manchester City Council spokesman said: "This ruling shows that the law is applicable to everyone, with no exceptions.

"I am grateful for the diligent work of our investigating officers as well as legal counsel who were able to successfully prosecute this case.

"Our officers patrol the streets daily to ensure that blue badges are used legitimately and we will not hesitate to take action if we discover people trying to circumvent the law."