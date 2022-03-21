Officers investigating the incident, which happened on Parkway Close, say the criminals stole medical equipment including hip replacement joints, which will be difficult for them to dispose of without raising suspicion.

The break-in was reported to have happened just before 7pm last night (Sunday March 20) and was described by police s ‘high value’.

Thieves ram raided an industrial unit on Parkway Close, near Sheffield Parkway to steal expensive specialist medical equipment, police have revealed.

In a statement this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a white Kia Picanto was driven into the shutters of a business on Parkway Close between 6.55pm and 7pm.

“Three men were seen to enter the premises and place medical instruments into the vehicle before driving away.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

PC Christine Fisher, investigating the incident, said: “The items stolen consist of medical implements such as hip replacement joints and titanium steel bars. These will be difficult for the offenders to dispose of without raising suspicion.

“A thorough review of CCTV footage of the area is also under way and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area that evening and who saw or heard anything suspicious. Also, if you have been approached by anyone trying to sell or dispose of the stolen items we’d like to hear from you too.

“If you can help, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information, call 101, quoting incident 870 of 20 March.