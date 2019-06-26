Ram raiders hunted after breaking into Wickes on busy Doncaster road
A police hunt is under way for ram raiders who broke into Wickes in Doncaster this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 11:49
They struck at the Leicester Avenue store in Intake at around 4.45am.
A vehicle was used to damage the roller shutter door before crooks gained entry to the store.
It is not yet know if anything was stolen.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 88 of June 26.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.