Awil Ahmed denied the offence of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm during a hearing in front of Judge Peter Kelson QC at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, April 11.

During the course of yesterday’s hearing Ahmed, of Greenland Walk, Greenland was remanded into custody.

He is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on September 1 this year.

Police outside the Queer Junction nightclub in Sheffield city centre. Awil Ahmed, 27, of Greenland Walk, Greenland, is due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on September 1 this year, charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm

The trial is expected to last for two days.

Ahmed was charged in connection with an incident which took place outside Queer Junction in the early hours of Thursday, March 11 this year, in which a 35-year-old man was stabbed.