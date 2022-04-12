Queer Junction Sheffield: Man to stand trial accused of wounding after stabbing outside Sheffield nightclub
A 27-year-old man charged with wounding relating to a stabbing outside a Sheffield nightclub is due to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty.
Awil Ahmed denied the offence of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm during a hearing in front of Judge Peter Kelson QC at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, April 11.
During the course of yesterday’s hearing Ahmed, of Greenland Walk, Greenland was remanded into custody.
He is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on September 1 this year.
The trial is expected to last for two days.
Ahmed was charged in connection with an incident which took place outside Queer Junction in the early hours of Thursday, March 11 this year, in which a 35-year-old man was stabbed.
The victim’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said when details of the incident were released shortly afterwards.