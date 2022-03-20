Queens Road crash Sheffield: Boy, 13, arrested over burglary and theft of van involved in collision
A boy, aged 13, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and the theft of a van which was involved in a collision on Queens Road in Sheffield this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 4.15am today by a member of staff at a business on Weedon Street, Carbrook, reporting that a van had been stolen.
The vehicle, believed to have been stolen in the early hours, was spotted by officers on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am.
It came to a halt on Queens Road after a collision with a silver Ford KA Grand Prix II.
The driver of the van fled the vehicle but was located nearby and detained.
A 13 year-old boy, from Sheffield, is being held this afternoon on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
The driver of the Ford KA, a man aged in his 50s, needed medical attention and was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.