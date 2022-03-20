Queens Road crash Sheffield: Boy, 13, arrested over burglary and theft of van involved in collision

A boy, aged 13, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and the theft of a van which was involved in a collision on Queens Road in Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 12:59 pm

South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 4.15am today by a member of staff at a business on Weedon Street, Carbrook, reporting that a van had been stolen.

Read More

Read More
These are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely ...

The vehicle, believed to have been stolen in the early hours, was spotted by officers on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Queens Road in Sheffield was closed earlier after a crash involving a stolen van

It came to a halt on Queens Road after a collision with a silver Ford KA Grand Prix II.

The driver of the van fled the vehicle but was located nearby and detained.

A 13 year-old boy, from Sheffield, is being held this afternoon on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Ford KA, a man aged in his 50s, needed medical attention and was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Queens Road has been closed at the junction with Duchess Road while investigative work is carried out.

MORE: South Yorkshire crime rate: New figures suggest crime down but drug offences on the up