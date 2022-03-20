South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 4.15am today by a member of staff at a business on Weedon Street, Carbrook, reporting that a van had been stolen.

The vehicle, believed to have been stolen in the early hours, was spotted by officers on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am.

Queens Road in Sheffield was closed earlier after a crash involving a stolen van

It came to a halt on Queens Road after a collision with a silver Ford KA Grand Prix II.

The driver of the van fled the vehicle but was located nearby and detained.

A 13 year-old boy, from Sheffield, is being held this afternoon on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Ford KA, a man aged in his 50s, needed medical attention and was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.